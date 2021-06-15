Distracted Driving Continues To Be A Problem In Texas

Get our free mobile app

Texting and driving is illegal in Texas, but that doesn't mean people aren't still doing it. In fact, distracted driving in Texas continues to be a major problem plaguing our streets. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, in 2020 nearly 1 in 5 crashes were due to a driver being distracted.

That comes out to 367 deaths and over 2,200 serious injuries due to distracted driving. And distracted driving isn't just texting. Distracted driving includes talking, eating, texting, yelling at kids, and yes having a dog in your lap while driving.

To raise more awareness of distracted driving, the Texas Department of Transportation is rolling out their Talk. Text. Crash. Campaign designed to inform and education drivers on the perils of distracted driving. According to TxDOT's website, they are also educating people by relaunching a game called "Dart Those Distractions".

All distractions – whether texting, eating, grooming or having a conversation – can be dangerous. Every driver and every passenger, regardless of age, can be impacted by distracted driving. TxDOT is bolstering its commitment to traffic safety education by relaunching its web-based augmented reality (AR) game – “Dart Those Distractions.” Designed to be played on a smart phone or tablet (but not while driving), the game increases awareness about distracted driving in an interactive, engaging way by challenging players to throw darts at balloons that symbolize driving distractions, such as eating, grooming, programming music, or checking a navigation system. The AR game can be played on any smartphone or tablet by visiting www.dartthosedistractions.com, or players can visit the website on a desktop computer to access the game through a QR code.

We've all seen people drive distracted and in fact, just about all of us have done it. TxDOT is hoping to save lives and end the streak of deaths on Texas roads.