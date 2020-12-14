Disturbing Details Emerge in Copperas Cove Triple Murder Case

Further details have been released in the case of a triple homicide in Copperas Cove.

Bryan Richardson - Copperas Cove Police Department Photo

On Sunday, the Copperas Cove Police Department reported that 27-year-old Bryan Richardson had been found inside a home with three deceased people following a welfare check.

Now, a police report obtained by our partners at News 10 has provided more information about what was discovered inside that home.

According to police, the brother of Kiera Michelle Ware requested a welfare check on his sister and her two children shortly before 9:30 PM Saturday, December 12. He and an officer entered the home's backyard and, using a flashlight, spotted a dark liquid on the floor of the home.

An officer entered the home through an open bay window and opened the back door for other officers. Inside, the found a dog lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor. They then forced open a corner room door and found Richardson lying in atop Ware's body and beside the bodies of two children. The children were reportedly wrapped in a blanket and comforter. Richardson was found to have self-inclicted lacerations on his arm.

When asked what happened, Richardson reportedly told officers he didn't know. A bloody knife was found on a table along with a prescription bottle of Trazodone and an empty six pack of beer.

The names and ages of the children were not released, but one of the children was reportedly a pre-K student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy in Copperas Cove.

Police have not released a possible motive, but did say Richardson implied that he'd lost his job and custody of his children.