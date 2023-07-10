DIY Natural Sunscreen to Save Your Skin from the Texas Sun

Texas summer is in full swing with the birds chirping, the pools filling, and the sun beating down on all of us. If you are pale and burn easily, like me, sunscreen is your best friend during these extra-sunny months.

While I’m one to opt for the highest SPF possible to shield my ginger skin, some people prefer lighter options, especially if they can make it at home and control what is and is not going into their sunscreen.

Get our free mobile app

Store-bought options might be a stronger solution, many are concerned about the chemicals in those products and want to try their hand at making mineral sunscreen. Keep in mind, these homemade products won’t protect you as much, but if you are just looking for something light, it might work for you.

Here is a recipe from OurOilyHouse.com that is supposed to provide around 20 SPF.

What You Need

1/2 cup of avocado oil (4 oz). You can also use almond or olive oil

1/4 cup of cocoa butter (2 oz)

1/4 cup of beeswax pellets (2 oz)

1/4 cup of coconut oil (2 oz)

1/4 cup of non-nano zinc oxide (2 oz)

15 drops of essential oils (optional)

Wide mouth mason jar for storage

How to Make It

Melt the avocado oil, cocoa butter, beeswax, and coconut oil in a double boiler

Once melted, take off heat and let cool slightly

Whisk in non-nano zinc oxide and your desired essential oil scent (avoid citrus because it will make your skin more sensitive to the sun)

Pour into mason jar and let fully cool

Ways to Enjoy a Summer Day in Lubbock

Natural Ways to Repel and Kill Ants These methods can be used to keep ants out or get rid of them once they get inside.