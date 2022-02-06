There are 7 Exciting And Thrilling Amusement Parks Within 6 Hours Of Tyler

Get our free mobile app

Within a half-a-day drive of East Texas, you could be experiencing some of the best roller coasters and amusement park rides in the country. You will definitely be experiencing an adrenaline rush and screaming at the top of your lungs as you take that big plunge down the first drop on some world-class roller coasters.

Seeing how spring break is just about a month and a half away, now is the time to start thinking about what you're going to do with your free time away from school. Plus, summer will be here before you know it too. Living in East Texas, we have all heard of and most likely experienced Six Flags Over Texas, but you might not have realized that there are several other thrilling amusement parks within a six hours' drive of where we live.

If you stretch your drive time by a few hours, you could be experiencing some new thrills on coasters that you haven't experienced before in Arlington. Oklahoma City, Hot Springs, Arkansas, San Antonio, Galveston, and Kemah (near Houston) have amusement parks that are just as thrilling.

Amusement parks are more than roller coasters.

Roller coasters are the kings of the amusement park, but there are plenty of other things to do for everyone of all ages. From the merry-go-round to the water rides to playing games and of course eating some gluttonous food. Plus you can catch a theatrical show, gunfight show or a puppet show and even rock out to a concert.

Get that season pass and experience the thrills all year long.

If you plan on going more than a couple of times a year, then you'll want to look into purchasing a season pass to the park. It'll save you money in the long run, plus many times it'll come with added benefits - like free parking, discounts on food and merchandise and sometimes daily passes to get your friends in with you.

Taking a quick road trip to one of these close-by amusement parks is a great way to spend your spring break, summer break or anytime.

