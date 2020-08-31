Documentary About Breonna Taylor To Air On Hulu and FX

Breonna Taylor's name will be amplified as Hulu and FX will highlight her in a new documentary.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"The Killing of Breonna Taylor" will take place on September 4th, at 9 P.M. Central and it will dig deep into Breonna's life and the events leading up to her death per Wave 3.

Director Yoruba Richen spoke about bringing this documentary to life to share importance of Breonna's life.

My film about the life and death of Breonna Taylor will be premiering on FX and streaming on HULU starting Friday, September 4th.

Breonna Taylor was a former emergency medical technician who was employed at the University of Louisville Health Center. She was asleep in her bed with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker when Louisville Police used a battering ram to enter after obtaining a "no knock" search warrant.

Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker opened fired striking one officer in the leg. Officers returned fired striking Breonna killing her instantly and no drugs were found in their apartment.

The officers were placed on administrative leave and Brett Hankinson was fired and no arrests have been made since the shooting.

Twenty Six billboards went up around Louisville of Breonna Taylor courtesy of Oprah to continue to bring awareness and add pressure to arrest the officers responsible for killing her.

Let's continue to say BREONNA TAYLOR'S name and add pressure to arrest the cops for murdering her.