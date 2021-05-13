The Old Blippi has Been Replaced! Will We Love the New Blippi?

Get our free mobile app

As the father of a 3-year old, I feel like I can talk about the following subject with a bit of expertise. Honestly, I don't like any of the YouTube video stars she watches. Not a day goes by without us getting a healthy dose of Cocomelon, Diana and Roma, or the guy you see above - Blippi.

Blippi (his real name is Stevin John) is an adult who dresses and acts like a child as he explores places like baseball stadiums, firehouses, and the like as a way to teach and entertain kids - and boy is he successful! He has a estimated worth of $20 million! He also owns Blippi, so it looks like he is set to make quite a bit more money in the years to come.

But he won't be able to keep this character going once he starts to show his age (he's 33), you say? That brings me to the most shocking revelation my toddler has ever had to face - he won't. According to Yahoo News, a new actor sporting Blippi's trademark (literally) orange-and-blue outfit has been spotted on the 12.5 million subscriber strong YouTube channel. Your new Blippi is actor Clayton Grimm.

This is Clayton's first rodeo, he was part of the disastrous Blippi Live tour from 2019 that left a lot of kids upset and a lot of parents demanding refunds. The stage show travelled the country, seemingly giving fans a chance to see Blippi in person. When they showed up, the ever-sharp eyes of kids in attendance knew it wasn't the real Blippi.

This isn't like when Steve left Blues Clues, and was replaced by his "brother" Joe (who was later replaced by Josh) - this is like painting a T Rex purple, and trying to convince people that he is the real Barney! It honestly feels like I stepped into an alternate reality.

Here's the new Blippi so you can see for yourself, but don't worry - if you've got a toddler, you'll get to see plenty of this guy in the near future.

