Does Your Kid Want to be An Actor? Classes Start Soon in Tyler!

"All The World's A Stage. And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances, And one man in his time plays many parts..." ~William Shakespeare

In some ways, according to "Willy Shakes," all of us are already actors. We are all the "stars" of our own life stories. At the same time, we also play key "supporting roles" in the lives of others.

So even those of us least likely to pursue acting as a hobby or even as a side gig/career for fear of being clueless on stage, take comfort in knowing that you do already have some experience simply by being alive.

Do you have a kiddo that has expressed interest in becoming an actor? Well, obviously, our East Texas schools can offer some incredible beginning classes to that end. However, if you'd like to help them take that learning to another level, you'll be happy to hear that Tyler Civic Theatre is offering their Acting Conservatory program beginning this month.

What is that?

According to the Tyler Civic Theatre's website, "the Acting Conservatory is a multi-year program for beginners and students who have a serious desire to pursue an in depth training experience in acting. The goal of the program is to provide students with the professional acting training, resume experience, and audition preparation needed in order to pursue a life in the theatre–whether that be as an actor, director, writer, teacher." Even better? They've divided the classes into age groups to best facilitate learning. If you're interested in learning more or want to get your kid started ASAP, you can connect with them HERE . There are a few forms you'll need to fill out. You can return those to the theatre itself at 400 Rose Park Drive in Tyler during their biz hours or via email: info@tylercivictheatre.com.

Oh, and as the old theatre tradition goes, may I say: Break a leg! (Not literally, of course.)

