Duane Dog the Bounty Hunter Chapman didn't mince words when asked about the events leading up to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

As a bounty hunter, Chapman is well-versed in police procedure (although he's not police) and the fine line between protecting the public or enforcing laws and abuse. He says what he saw the police do in May crossed that line.

Talking to Tom Green on the Tom Green Interview podcast, Chapman expressed shock at the actions of the officers involved, but he wasn't willing to call out police and law enforcement as a group.

"What a pity," he says. "That's happening across the United States."

"Every cop is not like that. It’s a small percent," the 67-year-old adds. "There are dang good cops in America … and there's a few rotten. There's a few priests that are rotten. So you can’t hold it against every cop, but we all know which cops do it."

Chapman goes on to say that often various codes that bond a group of people — like police officers — create a culture where no one can "rat on each other." He says he was shocked when he saw officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck, but he blames the police chief and mayor of the city.

"There’s an old Indian saying that, 'S--t runs downhill.' And when it's crooked on top it's crooked down," Chapman shares.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Weeks of civil unrest and protests followed nationwide, and the totality of the events — plus several other police-related killings — have led to serious conversations about race in America, and reform of policing and justice systems.

Chapman, who most recently starred in Dog's Most Wanted on WGN, has been a bounty hunter for decades. He also talks to Green about a variety of topics, including the use of non-lethal weapons and racial injustices.

The Tom Green Interview podcast is produced by Audio Up Media.

