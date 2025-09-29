Singer, actress, producer, business mogul, and Texas native, Selena Gomez, tied the knot over the weekend at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. The newlyweds wasted little time getting the happy pictures posted online.

While there is some debate over her true net worth, as of 2025, the starlet is estimated to be worth around $1.3 billion according to Bloomberg, making her a billionaire. Meanwhile, Forbes has estimated it at around $700 million.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are Now Married

Regardless of which publication is correct, Selena Marie Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 22, 1992. If you didn't know, her parents named their daughter after Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla. And now the Texas native is married to longtime partner, Benny Blanco.

Gomez made her breakthrough as a young Disney star and has since become one of the biggest stars in the world. Her income comes from acting, producing, music, endorsements, and her mental health startup, Wondermind. But the biggest driver of her wealth is her massive cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

Get our free mobile app

Benny Blanco is one of the most sought-after producers in the music industry. The two first met when he produced the music for her album Revival in 2015, although they didn't begin dating until 2023.

Celebrity guests at the wedding included Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, Zoe Saldana, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Paris Hilton, members of the bride's "Wizards of Waverly Place" family, and more.

In his post on Instagram, Benny said he married, quote, "a real-life Disney princess."