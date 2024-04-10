Vacationing With a Dog? Here Are The Top Texas Cities To Visit

Have you completely given up on vacations because you just don't trust anyone to properly care for your dog? Well, you're not alone.

I don't need to tell you, but your pet is important, they're a big part of your family. So, question: Have ever you thought about taking your pup on vacation with you, but were worried about how much trouble it might be?

Well, some good news for you, turns out Dallas is an extremely pet-friendly city. But not quite as friendly as another Texas city. If your family enjoys bringing your cat or dog with you when you leave town, you're going to love this news.

The vacation experts at Family Destinations Guide have put together a list of the most pet-friendly cities, and four out of the Top 15 are right here in Texas. Now it'll be even easier to bring your cat with you this summer.

These fine folks took the time to uncover the best cities in the U.S. for pet travel, including ones that have the most pet-friendly accommodations/listings. On top of Texas landing 4 of the Top 15, we've got three inside the Top 10, and a couple of Texas cities occupy the No. 2 and No. 1 spots.

“Houston takes first place as the most pet-friendly destination in the US, with 478 listings for pet-friendly accommodation. Dallas has 470 pet-friendly listings, San Antonio has 463, and Austin has 416. With over 89 state parks, there’s plenty for holidaymakers and their pets to explore,” according to the report.

Without further adieu, ladies and gentlemen, here is your list of the most Pet-Friendly Vacation Cities in the US:

