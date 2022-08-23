Recently, the Tyler, TX Independent School District Board voted unanimously to demolish a middle school that opened in 1962.

Back when I was in middle school, I succumbed to the urging of my father to attempt to play sports despite my innate understanding that I was perhaps better suited to theatre and dance classes. However, I did enjoy the game of basketball, generally. So I decided to give it a shot.

To my amazement, I tried out for and miraculously made the Hubbard Middle School Husky basketball team. I wasn't the best player on the team by far. At the same time, I did enjoy playing for the most part. But, there were certain teams that I dreaded reading on our game schedule. One of the teams I feared the most were the amazing athletes that made up the 7th grade Dogan Middle School team.

Most of the time, they whooped us. But wow their athleticism was fun to watch. Respect. And a hearty shout out to those amazing coaches, by the way.

And many East Texans have their own stories that originated in the halls of Dogan Middle School. And very soon, those stories will officially be available only in our memories.

For many of us that grew up in East Texas, hearing about one of our schools being demolished is bittersweet.

Even if we know it makes sense. And it really does.

Despite the fact that the doors have been closed to students for a while, the City of Tyler has to spend more than $130,000 per year to manage the upkeep--property tax, landscaping, utilities, etc.

On top of that, the TISD School Board took the time to consider how much it would cost to renovate the school and make sure it was updated to the current city codes. There are other specific costs and issues considered that lead to the conclusion that the wisest course of action was to tear the building down.

If you'd like to read more of the details, CBS 19 has more on that here. A date has not yet been set for the demolition.

