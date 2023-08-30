One of Hollywood’s Kindest & Thoughtful Actors is Bringing His Rock Band to Texas

It is widely known that Keanu Reeves has a reputation around Hollywood as one of the its most humble, gracious actors. There have been countless people and stories to back it up. And now Reeves has announced he's bringing his band to Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, and Austin, TX this September.

Oh, you didn't know that Neo had a band?

Yeah, apparently when he's not John Wick, or making set-workers and random people's wildest dreams come true, Reeves has been rocking out with his band Dogstar for two decades.

“It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour,” the band said in a statement to Rolling Stone in July.

This summer, Dogstar announced a new album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, a new single, and a fall tour that will bring Reeves and company to the Lone Star State.

Their new single "Everything Turns Around," is out now and the brand new project will be officially released on October 6th.

The tour actually began a few weeks ago, but it won't be until September before Dogstar will be making their way to Texas. They've got shows at the House of Blues (Houston) September 25, the Granada Theater (Dallas) on September 26, and Emo's (Austin) on September 27. Tickets are available online.

