It's Christmas in Dolly Parton's world as the trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Christmas on the Square arrives.

The clip opens on a storybook setting of snow-covered hilltops, glistening trees and a town square decked out as a Christmas wonderland, as Parton appears in angel form to lead character Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), a greedy real estate guru who threatens to evict the quaint town of Fullerville on Christmas Eve. That's until Parton, in the form of a rhinestone-clad angel, attempts to compel her to change her ways.

"You find that light and it will lead you to the part of you you lost," angel Parton encourages Fuller, a scene followed by shots of grand dance numbers in front of the decorated gazebo, at the local church and town hall.

The holiday tale is told through 14 original songs written by Parton, including the title track.

This isn't Baranski's first trip around the holiday movie block, as she starred as Martha May Whovier in the 2000 installment of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Parton's Christmas on the Square also stars Sister Act's Jenifer Lewis, Golden Globe nominated actor Treat Williams, So You Think You Can Dance winner Jeanine Mason and more.

Christmas on the Square premieres on Netflix on November 22. It follows the country icon's new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which features collaborations with Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Buble and her brother, Randy Parton. It was released on Oct. 2.