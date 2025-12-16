TYLER, TEXAS -- We're not far out from Christmas. If you find yourself under the gun and need some last-minute gift options they'll actually like, here are 10 of the best places to shop in Tyler.

I'm so thankful that it's Christmastime. I'm hoping we all have a chance to gather our wits and rest a bit. However, this means our typical holiday schedule has been slightly altered. Maybe we're just frazzled, and braving the crowds seems overwhelming. For some of us, shopping for presents has been on the back burner, despite our very best intentions.

For whatever reason, some of us can't get our shopping done in time. (Raises hand.) You'd think that with all of the many options in our modern world, this wouldn't be such an impossible goal, but soon, some of us will find ourselves staring blankly out the window as we realize we are about to be disowned forever if we don't get something our loved ones will love.

Okay, maybe 'disowned' is a bit overdramatic, but I've met some families that can get quite snarky with one another. Thank you, gift demi-gods, for the one or two gift ideas that still seem to be well-received by most people and come across as thoughtful, even. Ready?

A Movie Night Gift Almost Everyone Appreciates

Most people love movies. Happily, even on Christmas Day, you can usually swing by a theater and ask for a popcorn bucket, some of that uber-expensive movie candy, and a gift card. It'd be nice if you could have some tissue paper and ribbon on hand to at least add a little holiday flair--but there you go. Some local places to consider? Time Square Cinema or Studio Movie Grill. Also, I bet the Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler would happily help you with this, as well.

Coffee and Tea Gifts That Feel Personal, Not Predictable

Many people like coffee and/or tea: Ding, ding, ding. Find a coffee shop, grab some gourmet coffee, an interesting mug, and of course, a gift card. (The same note regarding tissue paper and ribbon applies.) Some local places to consider? How about Nobilitea, Crema Coffee Co., The Foundry, Big Shot Coffee House...I mean, really, the options are MANY.

The 30-Minute Gift Box That Feels Thoughtfully Curated

What about fun, thoughtful gifts you can easily create in as little as half an hour, like a "fun box?" This is something my dad used to always get for me, and I loved it! Find one gift that's a bit more practical, if you'd like, but then go crazy. Adults need to be reminded not to take everything so seriously. Get some bubbles, sea monkeys, a puzzle, a Pez dispenser, or whatever else you think might make your particular friend smile. Some local places to consider? Think of hobby shops like Hobby Town.

Snack Baskets and Self-Care Gifts People Actually Use

One of my favorite places to shop for someone who loves food, and especially chocolate, is Sweet Gourmet in the French Quarter. Or, consider a basket filled with lotions, creams, etc. OR SNACKS. If it's a man or someone who is not into smelly salves, make a snack basket they can keep at work or in their secret stash at home. Either way, very often, those places also offer gift cards from restaurants.

Some local places to consider? There are just so many possibilities when it comes to lotions and things. Take a moment and consider what your gift recipient likes. This is one of those gift categories where you can’t really lose if you pay attention. You can find lots of neat seasonal items at Fresh by Brookshire's. What about picking up a cigar from The Humidor?

Experience Gifts That Say “Something Special Is Coming”

Last but not least, consider ordering tickets to a show or concert online and bringing a card with a handwritten note explaining that the package is on the way. If they are country music lovers, might I suggest checking out our Taste of Country shop for vinyl, swag, and other novelties that make for perfect stocking stuffers.

Last-Minute Doesn’t Mean Less Meaningful

Are there any others you'd add to this list? Let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. Honestly, you may find that people like your "last-minute" gift more than anything else they receive this year. I've often found that to be the case, both in the giving and the receiving.

