(KNUE-FM) Do you remember when a Texas woman created a huge gingerbread Buc-ee's and placed her co-workers in the scene? I came across it the other day, and it's making me want to attempt a little one at least this year.

I remember being so delighted after reading the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's article about Deanna Vaters, who works for the Williamson County Tax Assessor's Office. She teamed up with her hubby and, together, created a gingerbread masterpiece in December 2023 that, in our opinion, is award-worthy.

A Gingerbread Buc-ee’s Inspired by a Real Texas Location

Vaters said that she based her gingerbread confection on a Buc-ee's location in Bastrop, Texas, not too far east of Austin. Vaters noted in the video that she and her husband, Paul, had the idea to create a gingerbread Buc-ee's, which led them to travel to the Bastrop, Texas, location to snap some photos and get a better perspective of what they'd soon be creating.

After that, they headed home to begin creating their vision that would soon delight not only the co-workers at the Williamson County Tax Office but also people from all over. Over the six years she has worked for Williamson County, she must have formed some solid relationships with her co-workers, because Vaters placed cut-outs of her fellow employees in the snowy scene.

The Sweet Tradition That Included Her Co-Workers

Vaters said that each year she would take photos of her co-workers in various fun, seasonal poses and that the mini-photo session was something they started to look forward to as the holidays approached. And while some of us take photos of our co-workers and may post them on social media, Vaters and her husband turned them into absolute art.

Why This Gingerbread Buc-ee’s Went Far Beyond a Holiday Hobby

In the photos and video below, take a look at the exquisite detail and care that went into creating the gingerbread Buc-ees. Vaters even added model cars and Buc-ee's signs that just made it that much more amazing. The photos describe it better than I ever could. Let's take a look. The video of her work follows the images.

Look at This Huge Gingerbread Buc-ee's This Texas Woman Built She said based her gingerbread confection on a Buc-ee's location in Bastrop, not too far east of Austin, Texas. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley