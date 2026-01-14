(KNUE-FM) Confession: I don't want to take down my Christmas tree just yet. Can anyone else relate? I admire anyone who is so mentally strong and organized that they know exactly when to take down all their holiday decorations and move on to the serious business of the coming new year. Frankly, I'm weak, at least in this way.

When Are You Supposed to Take Down a Christmas Tree?

I was somewhat comforted to remember that traditionally, many didn't take down the tree until Epiphany, which is January 6. However, it's still up. Thankfully, Country Living came to the rescue and reminded me that once upon a time, Candlemas was recognized as the official end of the Christmas season, and that doesn't fall until February 2. So, there.

Why Christmas Lights Feel Comforting During the Darkest Months

Granted, I have removed the ornaments and décor that are particularly "Christmas-ey" to avoid the feeling that I'm still sitting in the prom parking lot years after it's ended. But I get so used to enjoying the little extra sparkle during the darkest and coldest season of the year. And honestly, couldn't we all use more sparkle in our lives, particularly lately?

Is It Weird to Leave Your Christmas Tree Up Past January?

Obviously, it doesn't make sense to have a conifer in your house in spring and summer, despite living in the Piney Woods region of Texas. But why can't I just leave it up until the spring equinox? If I do, will you tell on me? As far as I know, no one keeps a law book about holiday decorations.

Seasonal Affective Disorder and the Post-Holiday Blues in East Texas

Whenever I take the tree down, I feel melancholy. As ridiculous as that may sound, it's true. In East Texas, January is usually one of the coldest months and feels the darkest to me, even though the solstice has passed and the light grows daily. For anyone who suffers at all from Seasonal Affective Disorder, this can be a real issue.

Can You Decorate a Christmas Tree for Valentine’s Day?

One friend graciously advised that I go ahead and decorate for Valentine's Day, bedecking it with hearts and whatnot. I'm not sure I could do that, but maybe I'll consider it if it gives me a viable excuse.

There’s No Rule Book for Holiday Decorations

But hey, maybe I don't need an excuse at all. Maybe I'll just leave it up. Brazenly. Holiday police "be danged." How about you? When do you take down your tree? Email me at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

