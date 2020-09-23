Dolly Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas is on its way, but listeners can sample a couple of tracks from the holiday album before its release. The latest is the country star's spin on "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus."

The Queen of Country's take on the perennial Christmas favorite once popularized by the Jackson 5 emerged on Sept. 15. It's the second song culled from Parton's forthcoming Yuletide collection. Her celestial rendition of the reverent "Mary, Did You Know?" materialized a month earlier.

Yet there's even more festive cheer to anticipate. A Holly Dolly Christmas also features new Parton duets with fellow country big shots including Willie Nelson and Billy Ray Cyrus. There's also a collaboration with Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray's daughter, who happens to be Parton's goddaughter.

As for "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" and its amusing account, Parton gives the number a faithful treatment informed by her long-held memories of the Christmastime classic. After all, it's been a staple of the season since a 1952 recording by Jimmy Boyd.

"I have always loved 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus' because it's a song I heard growing up," Parton says of the tune composed by Tommie Connor. "I wanted to do something for the kids and I think it's a real cute little song. I have a child-like spirit and I love everything about Christmas!"

But that's not all that the "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" songstress has up her sleeve this Christmas. A companion movie to A Holly Dolly Christmas called Christmas on the Square is set to premiere on Netflix. So be sure you're not on Santa's naughty list once the holiday rolls around.

A Holly Dolly Christmas comes down the chimney on Oct. 2. Pre-orders are available now. Listen to Parton's "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" above, and check out the album art and tracklisting below.

Butterfly Records

Dolly Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas Tracklist:

1. "Holly Jolly Christmas"

2. "Christmas Is" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

3. "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" (feat. Michael Bublé)

4. "Christmas on the Square"

5. "Circle of Love"

6. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" (feat. Jimmy Fallon)

7. "Comin’ Home for Christmas"

8. "Christmas Where We Are" (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

9. "Pretty Paper" (feat. Willie Nelson)

10. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus"

11. "You Are My Christmas" (feat. Randy Parton)

12. "Mary, Did You Know?"

