Hear Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas Is’ With Goddaughter Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton is spreading the Christmas spirit with some help from her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Together, the pair sing a new song, "Christmas Is," on Parton's new holiday project.

In the tune, Parton and Cyrus start out trading lines as they reflect on what Christmas means to them. Although it begins rather lightheartedly, the song soon turns to a harmony-filled reminder that not everyone is equally blessed, and that we need to celebrate the holiday with "kindness, love and compassion" -- and remember that Christmas is also a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

"Christmas is a time for caring / Being at your best / Christmas is a time for sharing / Knowing you've been blessed," Parton and Cyrus sing. "Christmas is a time for giving / Love is made of this / That's what Christmas is."

"Christmas Is" is one of six collaborations on Parton's new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus sings "Christmas Where We Are" with Parton, while Michael Bublé joins the legend on "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas." Additionally, Parton and her good friend Willie Nelson team up for a rendition of his classic "Pretty Paper," she and TV host and comedian Jimmy Fallon offer their take on Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and Parton's brother Randy sings a song called "You Are My Christmas" with his sister.

Kent Wells produced A Holly Dolly Christmas, which Parton finished after the novel coronavirus pandemic began. Therefore, she and her duet partners largely recorded their parts separately.

"We've been very smart, very careful, because we're trying to protect ourselves and I'm an older person," the country icon explains. "I'm not out to get it if I don’t [have] to, I'm hoping I can outrun all that. We've been all very, very smart, but it didn't slow us up."

In addition to the aforementioned duets, A Holly Dolly Christmas includes "Holly Jolly Christmas" and "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus." Also featured are "Circle of Love," a song from Parton's 2016 made-for-TV movie Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, and "Christmas on the Square," an upcoming holiday movie from the artist.

A Holly Dolly Christmas arrived on Friday (Oct. 2).

