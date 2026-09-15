A new Dolly Parton mural in Fort Worth, Texas is becoming a gathering place for fans paying tribute to the country music icon. The colorful artwork outside the historic Stagecoach Ballroom was created following Parton's death and is already attracting visitors who want to snap a photo, share a memory and celebrate her legacy.

The mural of the legend, Dolly Parton has visitors are stopping by from across the area and beyond because they want to honor the woman who did so much for others before she died on August 25 in Nashville at the age of 80.

Who Painted the Dolly Parton Mural?

According to KVUE, The artist is Juan Velasquez and he has done some incredible murals in the past. After Dolly passed away he reached out to the owners of Stagecoach about painting the tribute on their building. The historic venue has been part of Fort Worth's country music scene for more than 55 years and they welcomed the idea with open arms. Willie Nelson, Bob Wills, Jim Reeves, and other stars have performed there, and the Texas Historical Commission recognized its legacy with an official historical marker in 2024.

READ MORE: Texas Artist Files $25M Dallas Mural Lawsuit

Fans Are Already Stopping for Photos

And ever since the mural was completed there have been people coming from all over to see the mural in person, some wearing clothing that also paid tribute to Dolly. Many people stopping to talk about all the great things that Dolly accomplished in her life.

It's really amazing to see how one person did so much good in her life and the impact that it's had on people across the country, especially here in the Lone Star State.

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Where Can You See the Dolly Mural?

If you're wanting to see the mural for yourself, Stagecoach is located at 2516 E Belknap St, Fort Worth, TX 76111. There is currently no announced date for its removal, but it doesn't look like it's going anywhere anytime soon.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes