(Dallas, Texas) - Fair season has arrived in East Texas and across the state. The Gregg County Fair wraps up this weekend with the East Texas State Fair kicking off on September 25.

One fair that many of you will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes.

More Than Turkey Legs, Corn Dogs and Funnel Cakes at the State Fair of Texas

The Big Tex Choice Awards are held every year in conjunction with the State Fair of Texas. This is a contest among the hundreds of concession vendors to find the best tasting and most creative food concoctions. A lot of it is deep fried and way too sweet to enjoy on an every day basis. That doesn't take away from how happy your mouth and stomach will be once you try them.

Turkey legs, funnel cakes and corn dogs are staples at any fair. For the State Fair of Texas, you'll be able to get those but the variety of food doesn't stop there. For this year's fair, the concessionaires have put together a menu of mouth watering concoctions that'll make it hard to decide what to try. For instance, Dirty Dr Pepper Do-Si-Do Float or Butter-Dipped Toffee Crunch Nutty Bar or New Orleans Nachos.

READ MORE: Tease Your Taste Buds With the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards Winners

State Fair of Texas State Fair of Texas

*grabs napkin* *wipes drool from mouth*

So when can you try all these different food concoctions? The State Fair of Texas kicks off September 25 at Fair Park in Dallas. Get a preview of all the new foods available for this year's fair along with the Big Tex Choice Awards winners that you'll get try, too, below.

READ MORE: State Fair of Texas has Lowered Prices for 2026

Your Ultimate Guide to the New Foods at the 2026 State Fair of Texas You come to the State Fair of Texas for the rides, the carnival games, live music and, of course, the food. Get a preview of what you'll find right now. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media