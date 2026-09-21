TEXAS -- Texas could become an even more attractive place to make movies and television shows if a new federal film incentive being drafted in Congress becomes law. And there's an East Texas connection to this one.

Texas Could Get Another Big Incentive to Bring Movies Here

U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran of East Texas is working with California Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez on legislation that would create a 20% federal incentive for film and television production labor, with additional bonuses that could bring that number to 30%, according to Bloomberg Tax. Whoa. Yeah, that could be motivating.

The proposal has also received some support from President Trump.

Why This Could Be a Big Deal for Texas

Texas has already made a pretty substantial investment in attracting Hollywood.

Last year, the state approved $300 million every two years for a decade for its film incentive program. Depending on the production and qualifications, Texas incentives can reach as high as 31% of eligible in-state spending.

Could Federal and Texas Incentives Work Together?

The interesting part is that a federal incentive could potentially be stacked on top of state incentives. That could be a game-changer. This would make Texas considerably more competitive with places like Canada and the United Kingdom, which have attracted plenty of American productions.

There's Still a Long Way to Go

Of course, this isn't a done deal. Congress is still drafting the bill, so several steps remain between chatting it up and seeing it become law.

But considering Texas has already put serious money behind becoming a bigger player in movies and television, this could give the state another tool to entice productions to the Lone Star State.

And when productions come to Texas, they can bring more than cameras and actors. They can also bring work for local crews and vendors, along with spending on hotels, restaurants, transportation, and other businesses.

For East Texas, there's an extra reason to keep an eye on this one: one of the lawmakers helping shape the proposal is right here in our part of the state.

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