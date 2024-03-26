Travel season is a year round thing for some in Texas. You'll pack a suitcase for whatever destination is on your itinerary, head to the airport, go through security, board the plane and you make it to your final destination. The going-through-security part could be a holdup for some people, however. Why? Because they decided to bring a banned item onto the plane. Learn the items that are not allowed on an airplane so your next trip through security will be much less of a headache.

Airport Security

Since the events of September 11, 2001, airport security has been a top priority for every country in the world. The laws and regulations and rules have been into place to help prevent another heartbreaking day like that. If you are not aware of these laws and regulations and rules, it can seriously slow down your otherwise very pleasant trip.

There are the obvious items you shouldn't bring aboard an airplane like a loaded handgun or a knife but there are some other banned items you may not think too much about. Large bottles of liquids is one of those. Something as harmless as a bottle of shampoo or a bottle of soda are not allowed to be brought on the plane in your bag. You will have to stop and either add it to your checked bag or throw it away.

Bring Only the Essentials

Packing for a vacation isn't like in those 90s rom coms where the woman has seven bags full of stuff anymore. You basically can have one bag, and pay extra for each additional bag, and a small carryon for the plane. Pack the big stuff in your checked bag and bring only the essentials in your carryon.

8 Items Not Allowed at Airports in Texas Avoid any headaches with TSA at airports in Texas by not bringing these 8 items. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Buc-ee's Fans are Outsmarting Scalpers of a Popular Tumbler

READ MORE: The 1 Thing a Californian MUST Learn Before Moving to Texas

Here are 28 of the Most Commonly Mispronounced Texas Town Names and How to Pronounce Them Texas has a very diverse history of settlers from all over the world. That's why some town names came be hard to pronounce even for native Texans. Gallery Credit: Google Maps