(KNUE-FM) Well, this was surprising to read. Did you know that many items are commonly stored above our refrigerators in Texas, and some experts say it's a terrible idea?

Experts Say to Stop Storing These Items on Top of the Fridge

Did you know that experts advise against placing cereal boxes on top of refrigerators? I mean, I've seen people do that for YEARS. Growing up near Austin, my parents put some of these things on top of the fridge. Thankfully, nothing heinous happened as a result.

Why We All Do It Anyway

As I grew older and moved out of my parents' house into my first tiny apartment in Tyler, and then into a series of other small apartments, space was at a premium. So, that flat space above the refrigerator seemed like the perfect place to put things that had nowhere else to live in my kitchen. After all, the pantry space in some of these places wasn't 'ample,' either, but hey—we do what we must.

But Here’s Why It’s Actually a Bad Idea

However, once you review these items, I think it's easy to see why this matters. I mean, it's not like those boxes of Lucky Charms will explode or anything. However, it's not the best plan if you prefer your cereal fresh and not filled with unusual critters.

Placing items there can disrupt the fridge's ventilation setup, or vice versa, and they can easily dry out or otherwise negatively impact those items. Some of the reasons are just out-and-out safety hazards.

Health and Safety Risks Experts Warn About

Storing some of these items above the fridge could potentially create serious health hazards. Let's take a look at the 11 items, according to Reader's Digest, that we should never put on top of the fridge.

In the story, the author quotes several experts, including Capt. James "Jay" Flynn of the Denver, North Carolina, Fire Department, and Rebecca Edwards, a security expert with SafeWise.

The 11 Things That Should Never Go on Top of Your Fridge

Here we go:

