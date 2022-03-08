This past weekend I had the privilege of traveling over to the Metroplex to watch some Professional Bull Riding on Saturday and more rodeo action on Sunday. The events both took place at AT&T Stadium and it was so much fun. You know going into those events you're going to be paying more for food, drinks, and souvenirs. But after purchasing a t-shirt I was told by the person working the booth to not tip.

I was absolutely shocked when an employee told me not to tip him anything after making a purchase. While it wasn't going to be anything huge I figured give the guy a couple bucks for helping us and dealing with the long line of customers behind me. But no, I really didn't even have a chance to add a tip because he hit the no tip button for me.

Why Would a Souvenirs Vendor Tell Me Not to Leave Him a Tip

This guy saved me quite a bit of money after letting me know about a little secret. Those vendors never see one penny that is left as a tip. That money goes to the owners of the business so it's basically just paying extra for the shirt or souvenirs for no reason.

I'm So Glad He Told Me Not to Tip Him

My assumption was that he would leave the event with a few bucks in his pocket but that's not how it works. So, unless I hear otherwise I will not be tipping souvenirs vendors at AT&T Stadium in the future. You're more than welcome to do so but I will tip again once I find out that money is going to the workers.

