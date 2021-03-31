Download Your Free Defenders of Liberty Airshow Tickets Here

Get our free mobile app

One of the premiere Shreveport-Bossier City events we look forward to year after year is the world-famous Defenders of Liberty Airshow. I happen to be fortunate enough to live under some of the most popular flight paths in and out of Barksdale Air Force Base, and I can tell you that we are in for a treat this year.

If you love military aircraft like I do, and can't wait to see them perform some over-the-top, death-defying aerial acrobatics - I've got some amazing news for you! Starting now, you can download your free tickets to the most amazing air show in our neck of the woods since 1933!

In case you are on the fence about going to see these multimillion dollar machines rip the sky into pieces, let me entice you. The world famous, U.S. Air Force aerial demonstration team known as the Thunderbolts will be performing some of the most incredible, high-speed stunts you've ever seen! The Air Combat Command F-22 Demo will show you how to push the envelope in one of the most sophisticated and expensive multi-role fighter aircraft every developed - the F-22 Raptor. The show will also feature period-accurate aircraft from WWII in the "Tora, Tora, Tora" segment that peels back the curtain on some of the most famous air battles from the worlds largest conflict - and that's jus the tip of the iceberg!

Get your free tickets for the Defenders of Liberty Air show here!

The 8 Most Interesting Aircraft to Fly Out of Barksdale AFB