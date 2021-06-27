The Inaugural Rose City Airfest This Weekend In Tyler

The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM is pleased to be a part of the first ever Rose City Airfest as it takes to the skies this 4th of July weekend!

It happens July 2 at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum (HAMM) on the grounds of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Come celebrate America and support East Texas Veterans as this event is a fundraiser for CampV, a 20-acre campus located in Tyler at 3212 W. Front Street. CampV serves Veterans, active service members, reserve and family members with connection, resources, and hope.

To kick off the July 4th weekend, you and the family can take a trip back in time and visit some of the planes that have served our nation proudly. Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2nd you can check out an Air Force F-16, the C-17, relive history with the vintage B-25 and B-17 bombers along with so many more incredible aircraft. There will also be a concert before the big air show at 6.

Here's the schedule of what's happening:

10:00 a.m. gates open to visit the Magnificent 7 WarBird Expo, HAMM vintage plane collection, and aerial performers, including the F-16 Viper Military Team from Shaw Air Force Base.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Concessions with Tyler Area Food Trucks and Veteran Organizations

4:30 p.m. Concert by Kristyn Harris, four-time Western Associations Entertainer of the Year.

6:30 p.m. – Aerial performers include Randy Ball’s Russian MiG17, C-17 from McChord Air Force Base, a variety of vintage warbird planes including WW II era B-17 “Texas Raiders, B-25 “Devil Dog”, and the infamous “Swamp Fox” P-51.

Plus, many of these planes will be available for rides and tours July 2-4. Don't miss out on the fun and get your tickets at rosecityairfest.com and we'll see you in the sky this weekend!