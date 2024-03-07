An Iconic Downtown Dallas Landmark is in Danger of Being Demolished

One of the most iconic buildings in the Dallas, Texas skyline could be at risk if a new high-speed rail development comes to pass.

When you think about the Dallas, Texas skyline, what building comes first to your mind?

I know for me, Reunion Tower says 'Dallas.'

For as long as I can remember, every time I've driven by or through Dallas when heading west from Tyler, Texas, the Reunion Tower was the first building I looked for. And as an adult, I've always meant to make plans to go visit that restaurant that is allegedly up there. Is there one? Or is that only a fairytale?

Whatever the case, if you want to visit Reunion Tower, you may want to do that sooner rather than later.

Because if these new plans to build a high-speed rail that would run through Downtown Dallas come to pass, the Reunion Tower may be a 'sacrifice' to progress.

The new train would mean travelers could get from Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes, just to give you an idea of how fast this thing would move.

According to a report shared by WFAA, Hunt Realty Investments, "one of the wealthiest developers in North Texas warns a new plan to build a high-speed rail through Downtown Dallas could force it to 'sacrifice' the city's iconic Reunion Tower."

A representative for the company, which opposes the new plan, compared the result of building this above-ground bullet train track in Dallas to an 'ugly scar' and that it could hurt the economy.

However, not everyone is opposed to the new high-speed rail plan in Dallas, Texas.

Supporters of the plan include the North Central Texas Council of Governments who feel the new train could be 'transformative.'

However one feels about the high-speed rail itself, it would definitely 'transform' the Dallas skyline.

The new plan reveals the 'train line passing inches from the Hyatt Regency's hotel room windows and the Reunion Tower complex,' according to WFAA's report. The hotel would have to get rid of over a thousand rooms and the city would lose something else--the iconic Reunion Tower.

Would you support losing the Reunion Tower and changing the Dallas skyline forever if that meant you could get from Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes or from Dallas to Fort Worth in 25?

Why or why not? We'd love to hear from you in the comments.

