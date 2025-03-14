A Carolina Reaper Taco Now Available at Popular Texas Restaurant

I'm man enough to admit that I don't even want to hold one of these. Don't wanna burn my cute little fingers, ya know? Do you think your stomach's got what it takes to digest a Carolina Reaper taco for lunch?

If you missed the news, Carolina Reapers aren't even the hottest pepper in the world any longer. They once held the title of world's hottest pepper, but now it's for little sissies. There's a pepper so hot they couldn't come up with a proper name for it so they just called it Pepper X.

Pepper X is now the world's hottest pepper, with an average of 2.69 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU). The Carolina Reaper averages only around 1.64 million SHU. Like I said, Carolina Reapers are now for babies.

So how about adding them to your tacos? Dairy Queen has announced that they are bringing back their Carolina Reaper Taco due to immense popular demand.

Texans, get ready to feel the heat. Back by popular demand, the Carolina Reaper Taco® returns to DQ® restaurants in Texas from March 17 to April 27 – bringing the fire for a limited time. The Carolina Reaper Taco is so hot, it can only be found in Texas, while supplies last at participating DQ restaurants in Texas.

You're going to have to swing through your local DQ soon, they'll only be available until April 27th. That's of course because by the time May rolls around, Texas' average temperature is far too hot to put Carolina Reapers on tacos.

According to DQ, these burn-your-mouth-off tacos start with a "crispy corn shell filled with Carolina Reaper-infused Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes."

Bon Appétit ... Good luck!

