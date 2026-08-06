(Dallas, Texas) - Fair season is just around the corner in East Texas and across the state. That means we'll get to enjoy some fun rides, play some carnival games and enjoy some great fair food. One of the best places for fair food is at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, Texas.

This year, there will be almost 50 different food vendors creating some very imaginative, and very delicious, foods for us to try. The foods will either be sweet or savory or maybe a little bit of both. Those vendors are competing again for a Big Tex Choice Award during this year's fair.

2026 State Fair of Texas in Dallas

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for Friday, September 25 through Sunday, October 18 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - O-Who OU game, rides and live music, you'll get to try some of the wildest food concoctions of any fair on the country.

Every year, these concessionaires bring their A game and enter their food in the Big Tex Choice Awards. They will try to take the top prize in one of four categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory, Best Taste - Sipper and Most Creative. It will once again be a difficult decision to pick a winner in each category as all of the Top 15 finalists look fantastic.

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2026 Big Tex Choice Awards

The contest started in June with a record 77 different food and drink entries. From there, it was whittled down to 60. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 60, the top 15 made the final cut.

There were four criteria to determine the Top 15, taste, value, creativity, and fairgoer appeal. A panel of celebrity judges will get to taste each of the 15 finalists (jealousy grows) Tuesday, August 18, to determine the winners in the four categories.

We Can Try the 2026 Big Tex Choice Award Finalists and Winners

I'll follow up once the winners have been determined in a couple of weeks. If you plan on making a trip to the State Fair of Texas this year, you will, of course, have the opportunity to try all of the Big Tex Choice Awards entries, including the winners. Get all the details on this year's State Fair of Texas at bigtex.com.

So, without further ado, here are the Top 15 Finalists for the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards. Grab a napkin to wipe the drool from your mouth.

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15 Foods are Competing for a Trophy at the 2026 State Fair of Texas Every year, the State Fair of Texas introduces some of the most imaginative, and delicious, fair food concoctions we all can try. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media