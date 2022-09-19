Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.

When I first saw the house I thought it was beautiful with 7 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, totaling 12,000 square feet sitting on 3.13 acres of land. As I began scrolling through the photos I saw his jersey on the wall and then more Seahawks memorabilia and quickly realized he was the one selling the home. Whoever buys this home with the list price of $5,995,000 is going to love every aspect of it.

Perfect Location in Austin, Texas

We all know that Austin just continues to grow especially in the real estate market but this home specifically is amazing because it's only about 15 minutes from downtown. It comes with a chef's kitchen and a wine cellar that can handle 800 bottles of your favorite wine. The listing also states that there are no HOA restrictions which is always a plus.

So Many Extras Included in the Home Earl Thomas is Selling in Austin, Texas

There is an outdoor grill which is perfect for entertaining guests, and even an elevator for your convenience. It's perfect if you're looking for privacy but still enjoy luxury. Just look at these amazing photos for yourself.

