This Stunning $27 Million Houston, TX Home is All Windows & Luxury

Well, look what I found, it's the actual "don't throw rocks if you live in a glass house" house and this stunner is located just outside Houston, TX, and is a luxurious sight to behold.

I can't believe we just found the people who live in glass houses not throwing stones, and wouldn't you know it, they are rich af. And while I'm pretty sure I've been hearing this saying since I was a kid in the '80s, this house was actually built in 2011.

"This modern Texas home, known as Piney Point, is situated on almost nine (9) acres of wooded land. The home features the beauty of this property and is made of 40% storm resistant floor-to-ceiling windows. The home is located on a private point overlooking Buffalo Bayou. The home had an elevator, Olympic-quality gym, meditation room, wine cellar and pool."

As you'd expect this one has got everything an uber-rich Texan could want, except for a living room smoker -- for meat -- not my great aunt Helen.

And while this home is currently off the market, it is earmarked as the third most expensive home in The Lone Star State -- but it's like they say, everything is for sale for a price; and the price tag on this home has a lot of zeros in it, $27,500,000.00.

4 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

3-car garage

Built in 2011

14,868 sqft

Hell, who knows. Maybe by the time you save up enough money for the down payment it will be back on the market. In the mean time let's enjoy the modern beauty and sophistication of Pine Point together, stones not included.

