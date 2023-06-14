Don’t Miss These Explosive 4th Of July Firework Shows In East Texas

Get our free mobile app

Fireworks, fireworks and more fireworks will soon be going off and lighting up the night sky across East Texas as we celebrate the birth of our great nation on July 4th.

Seeing how the 4th of July is falling on a Tuesday this year, celebrating the 4th is going to be rather unique. Some may get an extended four-day weekend, while others will hopefully be working a short and interrupted week! However your holiday week(end) is looking, we're definitely looking forward to celebrating the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration Of Independence.

We'll be marking the occasion this year by celebrating all day and night with family and friends while gathered at the house, around the pool or the lake, or in the backyard with the grills and smokers going just waiting for it to get dark so we can either set off our fireworks or watch one of the many fireworks shows around East Texas as they explode hundreds of feet in the air above our heads along with the loud explosions.

You Can Shoot Your Own Fireworks

Now if you're planning on creating your own fireworks show, please be safe doing it. Make sure you have water to put out any potential fires, do not let children light fireworks, and never hold them in your hand. Also remember, this is the time of the year that your dog will be wondering what's up with all the loud booms and they might get scared and try to jump the fence and run away if they're outside. Check out these tips to make them feel safe.

One important reminder, please be courteous to your neighbors, especially those who are war veterans. The loud booms that are created by fireworks could cause them extra stress, especially if they suffer from PTSD. You know your neighbors. If you have a veteran neighbor please alert them to your actions so they'll be prepared.

Remember, it is illegal to shoot off fireworks within city limits.

Now if you're looking for one of the big professional shows put on by a local church or your city, the following is a list of firework shows happening around East Texas. For more specific information on any fireworks show or event, simply click or tap on the city or event name.

East Texas Fireworks Shows

Tyler

Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show

Monday, July 3rd

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church - Tyler

Located at 13590 Hwy. 110 S (north of Grande Blvd.), this is a free event that will feature free hotdogs and watermelon (while supplies last) along with food vendors, live music an illusionist show, and fun for the family.

While this is a FREE event, organizers are asking you to bring some non-perishable canned food items that will be donated to area food banks.



Family Fireworks Celebration 2023

Friday, June 30th

South Spring Baptist Church - Tyler

Located at 17002 US. Hwy. 69 (south of Toll 49), this is a free fireworks show that will leave you in awe! There will be food trucks, inflatables for the kids to jump in along with other activities for them, and then the fireworks show when the sun goes down. Bring your blanket and spread it out or a lawn chair for a fun family summer night.

Fireworks and Freedom Celebration

Tuesday, July 4th

Longview Convention Complex - Longview

The night begins with a free concert, a car show, vendors, a hot dog eating contest, and barbecue and ice cream contests along with other food vendors. The concert and activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks At The Fisheries

Sunday, July 2nd

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

5550 FM 2495 - Athens

Admission is free after 5 p.m. Bring along a picnic and fish without a license until the fireworks light up the sky over the fish hatchery ponds.

4th Of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4th

400 N. Wildcat Dr - Big Sandy

The annual 4th of July Parade and Fireworks show will entertain all. The parade will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be followed by the fireworks show.

Blast Over Bullard

Saturday, July 1st

Bullard High School - Bullard

Celebrate Independence Day in Bullard with one of our most attended events! There are plans for activities for all ages, games, local retail vendors, food vendors, and more. Enjoy all the fun and live music leading up to the big fireworks show.

4th Of July Parade

Tuesday, July 4th

Downtown Canton square

Events will begin around 5 p.m. and include a kid's bike decorating contest, watermelon eating competition, hot dog eating contests, and a parade followed by the fireworks show. Contest registration details are found on the link above by clicking on 'Canton'.

Lake Hawkins Fireworks Show 2023

Monday, July 3rd

Lake Hawkins RV Park

Fireworks show with a lakeside view. There is an entry fee for this show and will begin around 9 p.m.

Freedom Festival

Tuesday, July 4th

Lake Forest Park - Henderson

Gates on the park will open at 5 p.m. and will feature live music, food vendors and the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Fourth Of July Extravaganza

Tuesday, July 4th

Kilgore City Park - Kilgore

This 4th of July live music will fill the area of the World's Richest Acre! There will be food vendors and entertainment before the 0-minute firework show begins. Activities begin in the park at 5:30 p.m.

July 4th Celebration

Tuesday, July 4th

Ellen Trout Zoo - Lufkin

Come out to the zoo, free admission on the 4th along with live music, delicious food, and artisanal crafts from local vendors. There will be kid's activities galore and plenty of animals to see, there's something exciting for all ages. After dark, grab your seat and get ready to experience a fireworks display as big as Texas.

Music & Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4th

Montalba Baptist Church - Palestine

In addition to the fireworks, there will be snow cones and popcorn. Just bring your lawn chair for the fireworks show that will begin at dusk.

Tri-County Independence Day Blast Celebration

Tuesday, July 4th

Broach Park - Pittsburg

The two-day event will begin Monday, July 3rd with a carnival and food vendors and will happen on July 4th from 5 p.m. to midnight. There will be a carnival, food vendors, bingo, glow foam party, live music parade, and fireworks!

Fireworks and Car Show

Tuesday, July 4th

Winona High School - Winona

This event will feature a car show, food trucks, various vendors, and live music as Winona celebrates the birth of America.

If you know of any spectacular fireworks shows that are happening around East Texas that are left off of this list, please email the details or a link and we'll get them included in this list.

If you are hosting a professional July 4th fireworks show that you would like added to the list, please email me the specifics - event name, contact name, number (will not be published), date, time, location, admission fee, along with any other event information you would like added and we'll get you added to this article.

