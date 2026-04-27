All Texans know at this point that social media can be both positive and negative. It’s wonderful for sharing ideas, tips, and tricks, and it can also become a platform for people to share their favorite things like a recent TikTok video I stumbled upon showing that people are now traveling hours to visit East Texas for a specific reason: antique and thrift stores.

TikTok Video Highlights East Texas Antique Stores

While I realize this isn’t much of a shock to people here in East Texas it’s more of a reminder of how great things are here, and a reminder to check out all the great local shops we have around us.

READ MORE: Discover Tyler’s Cutest Antique Shops

Creator Drives Five Hours to Visit Favorite Shop

In the video below you see one TikTok creator (@thecabinista), talking about how she drove five hours to not only see her grandmother but also visit her favorite antique store.

The video is such a great reminder to not overlook the shops that we see on a regular basis, especially these antique and thrift shops that have new items arriving daily.

While I am not the biggest fan of spending my weekend visiting antique stores, I live by the saying, “happy wife, happy life.” So, I can attest to the fact that East Texas has some wonderful antique shops not only in Tyler but I’ve seen great shops in Mineola, Gladewater, Flint, and Coffee City.

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Where Are the Best Antique Stores in East Texas?

But I would love to hear from you about where you think the best antique stores are in East Texas. If you want to share your favorite, I’d love to hear from you. You can send me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: Here's What Daily Life Looked Like in the 1970s, One Photo at a Time From neighborhood bike rides to washing the car, these photos capture daily life in the 1970s in all its comfortable, lived-in charm. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz