Texas Monthly showed some love to two East Texas barbecue joints in East Texas back in October by including them on their The 50 Best BBQ Joints 2021 list. Those two BBQ stops were Mimsy's Craft Barbecue in Crockett and Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ in Tyler. Recently, Texas Monthly published a new list featuring some favorite dishes from some of the other BBQ joints they tried out. This list included three East Texas BBQ stops with one that was at our 2021 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest.

To gather the information for a top 50 BBQ joints in Texas list, you've got to eat a lot of BBQ. Tough job, right? The folks at Texas Monthly had a hard time narrowing done that list because, as they put it, "The current state of Texas barbecue is just that good." I think we can all agree with that statement. Even a so-so BBQ restaurant really isn't that bad.

After Texas Monthly published their top 50 list, they decided to go back and highlight a particular dish from other BBQ joints they tried. Three of those dishes come from BBQ stops in East Texas, Hallsville, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Let's take a look at those three and what Texas Monthly loved at each restaurant.

Bodacious BBQ in Hallsville

I'm all for a great piece of boudin. But to add crawfish to the mix makes my mouth very happy. This, I believe, would be worth the drive to Hallsville.

JoJack's Smokehouse in Mount Pleasant

If I'm not mistaken, JoJack's Smokehouse is located in the old Blalock Bar-B-Que location (Mount Pleasant folks, please correct me if I'm wrong). Just looking in the Photos section of JoJack's Smokehouse Facebook page, I would want to try their burnt ends, Pittsburg Hot Links, sloppy joe and/or their loaded mac n cheese.

Sunbird Barbecue in Longview

At this year's Red Dirt BBQ and Music in downtown Tyler we invited Sunbird Barbecue to be a featured BBQ joint. Personally, I waited in a long line to get a sample of their smoked brisket and I know why it made this Texas Monthly list. Find out all about Sunbird Barbecue on their Facebook page.

