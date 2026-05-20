Two people that have been arrested after being accused of selling drugs to teenagers in East Texas. The two suspects were taken to the Henderson County Jail after an investigation showed that they were allegedly selling drugs to teenagers.

How the Henderson County Investigation Began

Anthony Perez and Alexzandria Bre Nea Reyes were both arrested at their residence after the execution of a search warrant according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement posted the details about the arrests on social media. Including information about receiving multiple tips from the community about drugs possibly being sold to teenagers. The sheriff’s office narcotics investigators looked into the tips and secured enough evidence to get a narcotics search warrant.

READ MORE: Here's What Happens to the Drugs Confiscated in Texas Drug Busts

What Deputies Found Inside the RV

While law enforcement was searching the RV that belonged to the pair they found marijuana that was pre-packaged for sale in multiple baggies. There were also several THC vape cartridges and more THC products were located. US currency, digital scales, and custom packaging were all found within the RV. Investigators also report finding several bottles of xanax pills.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office also reports finding seven firearms located in the RV, including one of the firearms being reported stolen from the Dallas Police Department.

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Charges and Bond Information

Perez was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and theft of a firearm. His bonds totaled $195,000. Reyes was charged with the same and had the same bond. Both suspects bonded out of jail the day after being arrested and charged.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell