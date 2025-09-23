(KNUE-FM) Most of us Texans work hard all week so it’s easy to look forward to the weekend to have some fun or catch up on some rest. This past weekend it was all about having some fun as we had the first ever PRCA Rodeo at the East Texas State Fair and all three nights were incredible.

PRCA Rodeo Brings Big Crowds to Tyler

While most of us have been to a rodeo before, it’s always a little different when there is a new one. And the team at the East Texas State Fair didn’t disappoint. All three nights were sold out and the crowds were getting loud as they cheered on all the cowboys and cowgirls that were going after the $45,000 up for grabs in prize money.

Family Fun: From Mutton Bustin’ to VIP Dining

There were GA and VIP tickets sold for the events, the VIP tickets came with all you can eat and drink with the catering done by Montez Brothers Catering.

The food and drinks were incredible, and it was good to hear that no one was getting out of hand. I was speaking with one of the Tyler Police Officers that were on-duty to keep the event safe and he said they had no incidents of anyone getting rowdy.

It was three nights of fun and excitement, especially for all the kiddos who got to try mutton bustin’. Everyone in attendance enjoyed an unforgettable show, you can tell this event is only going to get better next year.

The Rodeo Is Over, But the Fair Continues

Remember, the rodeo has wrapped up but the East Texas State Fair with all the rides and fair food continuing all this week and weekend. Don’t miss out on any of the fun!

