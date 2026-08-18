EAST TEXAS -- Look, even as a Texas native who has lived in East Texas since I was 12, I understand that Texas summers are hot. Like, really, really hot. But I know I'm not the only one who has noticed the heat right now feels...different. Almost adversarial. That's because of El Niño, the heat dome we've been under, and a few other factors.

East Texas Was Already Predicted To Have A Hot Summer

Even though we've had very hot summers before, we are experiencing above-average heat. For one thing, we know both the Old Farmer's Almanac and Farmers' Almanac predicted above-average heat across much of the country in summer 2026, and Texas falls firmly in that "hotter than normal" category. And of course we lean toward that humid Gulf Coast pattern, in case you'd not noticed the moisture-laden air. (Yes, I'm kidding.)

Read More: Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Summer 2026 Trends for East Texas |

That Humidity Is Making The Heat Feel Even Worse

We are fully aware our region is known for high humidity. You know, the kind that makes you want to take a shower right after you take a shower? Yeah, that. And of course, the heat index is how hot it actually feels once we factor in that humidity. So it may "only" be 100 degrees, but it can feel like 107 degrees. You feel me? CBS 19 reported our first triple-digit day in East Texas back in July, but that would certainly not be the last.

So What's This Heat Dome Everyone Keeps Talking About?

Another factor that sounds stifling and heavy, just naming it? Let's talk about this heat dome. Yes, that's exactly what it feels like, and reading about it at WeGo makes it feel even more like we're in a convection oven. Even at night, it's a bit better, but since it never gets a chance to fully cool down, the heat persists.

El Niño Is Part Of The Bigger Weather Picture

Yes, El Niño is happening. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says El Niño conditions are present and expected to continue, with above-normal temperatures favored across much of the country during the August-through-October period.

But it's important to note: El Niño isn't a simple "this is why Texas is hot today" button. Nah, this current heat dome and persistent high-pressure pattern are much more directly connected to this particular stretch of extreme heat. Lovely, eh?

Please Take The Heat Seriously, Even If You're Used To It

Given the heat, and that it's supposed to remain super hot all week and will remain so until mid-October, albeit not as intense, please take extra care of yourself. High heat and humidity can be a lot for our bodies to take and make it harder to cool down. That can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Please stay hydrated and avoid peak heat hours if you can.

Question for you, hot weather lovers: are you enjoying this intense heat, or is this a little too much for you, too? Reach out at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com and let us know how you're handling this stunning heat.

10 'Old Sayings' That Still Help Predict Texas Weather Texans love a good wives-tale, and I know for a fact many of us have heard many about weather predicting. But when it comes down to it, are any of them based in fact? Turns out, some are: