Look, I know I'm new to East Texas and I understand that a lot of folks in this area identify themselves politically here as "conservative" and there's nothing wrong with that but I do have to ask what's the deal with the U.S. Congressman from Tyler Louis Gohmert?

Before I move on, let me go ahead and drop my disclaimer before folks get in their feelings:

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or values of Townsquare Media or its affiliates.

It seems like every other week this guy is making headlines for the silliest reasons and to be quite frank with you, its borderline EMBARASSING that this is who yall sent to Congress to represent this area.

From his attempts to overturn the election, to his TEETH falling out on national TV, to claiming that he got COVID from wearing a mask, even going as far as to nominate Newt Gingrich to be Speaker Of The House 13 YEARS AFTER THE GUY LEFT OFFICE, some are now calling our congressman "The Dumbest Man In Congress", something he doesn't deny and accepts with glee apparently.

But the Congressman is back in the headlines again after a head scratching question during a recent hearing on climate change where the Congressman asked whether the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management can alter the orbit of the Earth or moon in order to fight climate change. You can catch the moment at the 2:30 mark of the video below.

You can tell by the stunned silence and long pause that folks are wondering if this guy is SERIOUS and CLEARLY HE WAS. They say there's no such as a dumb question but you have to wonder if Congressman Gohmert understands common sense. I'm wondering if the Congressman has ANY books relating to space on that bookshelf behind him or if he even read them at all.