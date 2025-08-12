East Texas Couple Going Viral Showing Cost Of New Mortgage
(KNUE-FM) This is the type of stuff that drives people crazy. Okay, we have to talk about the East Texas couple who has gone viral over the past 5 days as they are just trying to live the American dream by becoming a homeowner. But the cost of everything has social media going crazy.
Video is NSFW
Before we go any further I want it to be very clear that there is foul language used in this video. If you’re offended by bad language please don’t play the video below. While I completely understand the frustration in the video I don’t want to offend anyone.
The Viral Video Sparking Online Debate
This East Texas couple do really well for themselves, Jake works in the oilfield and his wife works as a nurse. They are both making good money, but when you start breaking down the expenses it gets crazy.
Why Their Mortgage Cost Shocked Social Media
They are talking about buying a $400,000 home, which is a nice home here in East Texas. The bank wants them to have 5% down, which would be $22,000 to hand over. And after taxes and everything, the regular monthly mortgage cost would be $4,636.
Shocking Amount of Money
There is no way I could afford a mortgage payment like that, I am just fortunate that I am already in a home with a payment that I can afford. But I just feel for everyone that has that goal of owning a home one day, as you can tell from the video, it’s not easy.
