(KNUE-FM) As expected, we got our wild weekend weather over the past few days with temperatures dropping to dangerously cold levels here in East Texas. While we look forward to warmer temperatures over the next few days so we can thaw out, it’s safe to say that people won’t soon forget the extreme temperatures we just experienced.

What Happened This Weekend

It seems like the storm's severity varied by town, but all saw dangerously cold temperatures. It’s also clear that every town across East Texas is dealing with ice all over the roads and local law enforcement is currently suggesting that everyone stay off the roads unless it’s an absolute necessity due to the hazardous road conditions.

School Closures Across East Texas

The icy roads also meant a majority of all school districts decided to cancel classes for Monday at least. We will continue to update you as we know more about closures as the week progresses.

Viewer Photos from Across the Region

While everyone was dealing with cold temps it was wonderful to get a message from one of our listeners, Jennifer who wanted to show us what the snow and ice looked like at her place here in East Texas. We posted it online and more people started sending us pictures of what is looks like at their home, and we wanted to share those with you.

Pictures from January 2026 Snow and Ice in East Texas Thanks to all of our listeners who sent in photos of the weather at their homes in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins