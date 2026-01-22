(KNUE-FM) When people think about the weather in Texas, most think about think about extremely hot Texas summers. The humidity can be a struggle sometimes. But not often are people thinking about below freezing temperatures. As we've all heard we are expecting very cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures in Texas are expected to get below freezing. Here are some steps to take when temperatures drop that low.

Forecast: Freezing Temperatures Ahead in Texas

It was awesome to see Texas Department of Public Safety officials sharing some tips with everyone on how to handle things when temperatures drop below freezing in the Lone Star State.

Winter Driving Safety Tips From DPS

Because temperatures rarely drop below freezing in Texas, there are many people here that don’t feel comfortable driving when there is a chance for ice on the roadways. One of the biggest pieces of advice I can give to anyone who has to drive in potentially icy conditions would be do not slam on the brakes if you start losing traction.

While instinctive, braking on ice can cause skidding, which will send your vehicle into a spinning mess.

Here are other tips from the Texas Department of Public Safety to Remember if you’re driving in Winter conditions.

Home Winterization and Pipe Protection Tips

It’s not just about staying safe while you’re driving in the cold winter conditions. There are other tips and tricks to make sure your home stays comfortable. Let’s look over some of those tips too.

