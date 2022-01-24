The one thing that I really can't stand about social media is folks will spread misinformation like wildfire without taking a few extra seconds to VERIFY if what they are sharing is true or not. In a rush to be "first" and "relevant" folks will "tag" you in stuff they got "inboxed" like they are some sort of "insider".

A "Police Bulletin" Has Been Making The Rounds On Social Media.

Sometime last week this "bulletin" was making the rounds on social media and text message chains claiming that people pretending to work for local governments are fitting people for free masks doused with chemicals and robbing them once they are unconscious according to VERIFY THIS.

This Same Post Was Circulating Two Years Ago

The funny thing is, this same post was shared at the start of the pandemic but because the Biden administration plans to give away 400 million free N95 masks to U.S. residents, folks have ramped up the "misinformation" train again to get folks riled up.

Police Departments Across The Country And In East Texas Say They Have Not Issued This Bulletin

While most of the posts claim to be from a unnamed "Police Department", several departments have issued statements to social media and other places reporting that the posting is bogus and that have they have not received any reports of this type of thing even happening. The Marshall, Texas Police Department is one of the East Texas police departments to address the matter on Facebook.

We have not received any reports about anyone going door to door to provide masks, but if this occurs to you, please contact us 903-935-4575

Use Common Sense Folks

For starters folks, before you "share" something on social media, take a moment to read what you're sharing and ask yourself "Does this make sense?". Because let's be honest, if you're gullible enough to let a stranger come to your door and tell you to "try on this mask" then you probably deserve what's coming to you.

