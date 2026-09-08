(Austin, Texas) - Scammers are the absolute worst of the worst. They use their smarts to prey on unsuspecting people by simply calling victims up and demanding money. It's a very scummy process that has cheated many people out of their money.

A new scam that is popping up in Texas is extremely clever and very convincing. It involves scamming local police and scamming a potential victim. It makes you wonder what these scammers could do if they used their smarts for something good.

New Scam in Texas

The new scam that's popping up in Texas, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it soon in East Texas, is a scammer calling a local police department for a "welfare check." (nwahomepage.com) Then the scammer will call the potential victim at that address saying that money is owed or they will be arrested. The hope is that the person is on the phone when the police show up and scare them into paying the money.

It's a scam that could easily sound convincing to an elderly person. That's so cowardly to do that but that's the nature of a scammer. Let your elderly family members, neighbors, church members, whoever you know about this scam so they don't fall victim to it. Some have and lost thousands of dollars because of it.

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What to Do if You Get a Call Like This

If you get a call that sounds like this, the best thing to do is simply hang up. If the police arrive at your home, let them know that it was probably one of these scams. The more reports the police receive about this, the more they can relay the information to the community.

Scammers are the worst and they work hard to steal our money and/or our personal information. Imagine if they used those smarts for good. A lot of problems could get solved. It's a shame they exist.

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