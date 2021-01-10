East Texas School & Business Delays + Closings For Mon., Jan. 11
Some East Texas school districts have delayed the start of classes or cancelled classes for Monday, January 11th.
It's been about three years since we've experienced enough winter type weather to force the closure or delay the start of school for East Texas students, but we experienced it Sunday. With the snow that fell Sunday and lasting through early Monday morning, some school districts are looking out for their students, teachers, staff and bus drivers by either delaying or cancelling classes today.
The following list of delayed start or cancellation. List will be updated as information is released
LAST UPDATE: 01.11.21 @ 06:12 a.m.
SCHOOLS DELAYED
Alto ISD - start at 10 a.m.
Apple Springs ISD - start at 10 a.m.
Beckville ISD - delayed 2 hours
Crockett ISD - start at 10 a.m.
Elkhart ISD - delayed 2 hours
Eustace ISD - delayed 2 hours
Groveton ISD - start at 10 a.m.
Jacksonville College - registration begins at 12n
Kennard ISD - start at 10 a.m.
Laneville ISD - start at 10 a.m.
Malakoff ISD - start at 10:30 a.m.
New Diana ISD - delayed 2 hours
Panola College - start at 11:15 a.m.
Trinidad ISD - start at 10 a.m.
Trininty Valley Community College - all campuses - start at 9 a.m.
Trinity ISD - start at 10 a.m.
West Rusk ISD - start at 10 a.m.
Winnsboro ISD - start at 10 a.m.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
Alba Golden ISD
All Saints Episcopal School (Tyler)
Arp ISD
Athens ISD
Big Sandy ISD
Bishop T. K. Gorman (Tyler)
Broaddus ISD
Brook Hill (Bullard)
Brownsboro ISD
Bullard ISD
Carthage ISD
Cayuga ISD
Center ISD
Central ISD
Central Heights ISD
Chapel Hill ISD (Smith County)
Chireno ISD
Corrigan Camden ISD
Cross Roads ISD
Cumberland Academy (Tyler)
Cushing ISD
Diboll ISD
Etoille ISD
Frankston ISD
Gilmer ISD
Gladewaer ISD
Good Shepherd School (Tyler)
Grace Community School (Tyler)
Grand Saline ISD
Hallsville ISD
Harleton ISD
Harmony ISD
Hawkins ISD
Hemphill ISD
Hudson ISD
Huntington ISD
Jacksonville ISD
Juaquin ISD
Kilgore ISD
King's Academy (Tyller)
Kirbyvile ISD
LaPoyner ISD
Letexo ISD
Leverett's Chapel ISD
Livingston ISD
Longview Christian Academy School
Longview ISD
Lufkin ISD
Marshall ISD
Martinsville ISD
Mineola ISD
Mt. Eneterprise ISD
Nacogdoches ISD
New Diana ISD
New Summerfield ISD
Newton ISD
Ore City ISD
Overton ISD
Palestine ISD
Pine Tree ISD
Pittsburg ISD
Promise Academy (Tyler)
Quitman ISD
Region 7 ESC
Rusk ISD
Sabine ISD
Shelbyville ISD
Slocum ISD
Spring Hill ISD
St. Mary's Catholic School (Longview)
Stephen F. Austin State University
Tenaha ISD
Timpson ISD
Trinidad ISD
Trinity School Of Texas (Longview)
Troup ISD
Tyler ISD
Tyler Junior College
Union Grove ISD
Union Hill ISD
Wells ISD
West Rusk ISD
West Sabine ISD
Westwood ISD
Whitehouse ISD
Van ISD
Winona ISD
Woden ISD
Zavalla ISD
BUSINESSES DELAYED OR CLOSED
City Of Tyler - city offices will open at 10 a.m.
Sanderson Farms Tyler Processing - first shift production cancelled - normal operations will resume 01.11.21 for second and third shift