East Texas School & Business Delays + Closings For Mon., Jan. 11

Some East Texas school districts have delayed the start of classes or cancelled classes for Monday, January 11th.

It's been about three years since we've experienced enough winter type weather to force the closure or delay the start of school for East Texas students, but we experienced it Sunday. With the snow that fell Sunday and lasting through early Monday morning, some school districts are looking out for their students, teachers, staff and bus drivers by either delaying or cancelling classes today.

The following list of delayed start or cancellation. List will be updated as information is released

LAST UPDATE: 01.11.21 @ 06:12 a.m.

SCHOOLS DELAYED

Alto ISD - start at 10 a.m.

Apple Springs ISD - start at 10 a.m.

Beckville ISD - delayed 2 hours

Crockett ISD - start at 10 a.m.

Elkhart ISD - delayed 2 hours

Eustace ISD - delayed 2 hours

Groveton ISD - start at 10 a.m.

Jacksonville College - registration begins at 12n

Kennard ISD - start at 10 a.m.

Laneville ISD - start at 10 a.m.

Malakoff ISD - start at 10:30 a.m.

New Diana ISD - delayed 2 hours

Panola College - start at 11:15 a.m.

Trinidad ISD - start at 10 a.m.

Trininty Valley Community College - all campuses - start at 9 a.m.

Trinity ISD - start at 10 a.m.

West Rusk ISD - start at 10 a.m.

Winnsboro ISD - start at 10 a.m.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Alba Golden ISD

All Saints Episcopal School (Tyler)

Arp ISD

Athens ISD

Big Sandy ISD

Bishop T. K. Gorman (Tyler)

Broaddus ISD

Brook Hill (Bullard)

Brownsboro ISD

Bullard ISD

Carthage ISD

Cayuga ISD

Center ISD

Central ISD

Central Heights ISD

Chapel Hill ISD (Smith County)

Chireno ISD

Corrigan Camden ISD

Cross Roads ISD

Cumberland Academy (Tyler)

Cushing ISD

Diboll ISD

Etoille ISD

Frankston ISD

Gilmer ISD

Gladewaer ISD

Good Shepherd School (Tyler)

Grace Community School (Tyler)

Grand Saline ISD

Hallsville ISD

Harleton ISD

Harmony ISD

Hawkins ISD

Hemphill ISD

Hudson ISD

Huntington ISD

Jacksonville ISD

Juaquin ISD

Kilgore ISD

King's Academy (Tyller)

Kirbyvile ISD

LaPoyner ISD

Letexo ISD

Leverett's Chapel ISD

Livingston ISD

Longview Christian Academy School

Longview ISD

Lufkin ISD

Marshall ISD

Martinsville ISD

Mineola ISD

Mt. Eneterprise ISD

Nacogdoches ISD

New Diana ISD

New Summerfield ISD

Newton ISD

Ore City ISD

Overton ISD

Palestine ISD

Pine Tree ISD

Pittsburg ISD

Promise Academy (Tyler)

Quitman ISD

Region 7 ESC

Rusk ISD

Sabine ISD

Shelbyville ISD

Slocum ISD

Spring Hill ISD

St. Mary's Catholic School (Longview)

Stephen F. Austin State University

Tenaha ISD

Timpson ISD

Trinidad ISD

Trinity School Of Texas (Longview)

Troup ISD

Tyler ISD

Tyler Junior College

Union Grove ISD

Union Hill ISD

Wells ISD

West Rusk ISD

West Sabine ISD

Westwood ISD

Whitehouse ISD

Van ISD

Winona ISD

Woden ISD

Zavalla ISD

BUSINESSES DELAYED OR CLOSED

City Of Tyler - city offices will open at 10 a.m.

Sanderson Farms Tyler Processing - first shift production cancelled - normal operations will resume 01.11.21 for second and third shift