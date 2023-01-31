East Texas School Closings + Delays For Wednesday, February 1st

Get our free mobile app

Miserable weather continues to be a problem in East Texas. Freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and a wintry mix continues to fall on East Texas roadways causing hazardous driving conditions. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the western, northwestern and central counties of East Texas through noon Wednesday and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for some central and eastern counties.

With weather like this making driving dangerous, East Texas school districts are taking proactive measures and delaying the start of classes on Wednesday, February 1st or canceling them altogether.

The following is a list of delays or cancellations for Wednesday, February 1st:

updated 01.31.23 @ 17:43

click on any school district name to be taken to the official school district statement

