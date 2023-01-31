East Texas School Closings + Delays For Wednesday, February 1st
Miserable weather continues to be a problem in East Texas. Freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and a wintry mix continues to fall on East Texas roadways causing hazardous driving conditions. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the western, northwestern and central counties of East Texas through noon Wednesday and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for some central and eastern counties.
With weather like this making driving dangerous, East Texas school districts are taking proactive measures and delaying the start of classes on Wednesday, February 1st or canceling them altogether.
The following is a list of delays or cancellations for Wednesday, February 1st:
updated 01.31.23 @ 17:43
click on any school district name to be taken to the official school district statement
- Alba-Golden ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Arp ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Athens ISD - closed
- Brownsboro ISD - closed
- Canton ISD - closed
- Cayuga ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Chapel Hill ISD (Titus County) - closed
- Como-Pickton CISD - closed
- Daingerfield ISD - closed
- Elkhart ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Frankston ISD - classes begin at 9:45
- Gladewater ISD - classes delayed 2 hours
- Grand Saline ISD - closed
- Harmony ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Hawkins ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Kilgore College - Kilgore campus - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Kilgore College - Longview campus - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Kilgore ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Leverett's Chapel ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Longview ISD - delayed start by 2 hours
- Marshall ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Mt. Pleasant ISD - closed
- New Diana ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Ore City ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Pittsburg ISD - closed
- Rains ISD - closed
- Saltillo ISD - closed
- Sulphur Springs ISD - closed
- Trinidad ISD - closed
- Union Hill ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- UT Tyler - Longview campus - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- UT Tyler - Palestine campus - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- UT Tyler - Tyler campus - classes begin at 10 a.m.
- Van ISD - closed
- White Oak ISD - classes delayed 2 hours
- Wills Point ISD - closed
