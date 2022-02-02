East Texas School Districts Cancel Or Delay Classes Because Of Winter Storm

Get our free mobile app

February is definitely our 'winter weather' month here in East Texas, especially the past year or so. The major cold front that is scheduled to move through tonight and bring with it some winter weather is causing local school districts to either delay the start of classes or cancel them altogether.

The forecast is calling for rain and freezing rain along with the possibility of sleet and snow. That precipitation falling on our East Texas roads can create some dangerous travel conditions so school districts have taken the following action when it comes to classes for Thursday and Friday.

Here is a list of closures or delays that have been announced by East Texas school districts:

Alba-Golden ISD - closed through Friday

Alto ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12:30 p.m.

Arp ISD - closed Thursday

Athens ISD - closed through Friday

Big Sandy ISD - closed Thursday

Bishop T.K. Gorman - closed Thursday

Cayuga ISD - closed Thursday

Brownsboro ISD - closed Thursday

Bullard ISD - closed Thursday

Canton ISD - closed Thursday

Chapel Hill ISD (Smith County) - closed Thursday

Chapel Hill ISD (Titus County) - closed Thursday

Crockett ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12n

Cross Roads ISD - closed Thursday

Cumberland Academy - Tyler - closed through Friday

Elkhart ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12n

Eustace ISD - closed Thursday

Frankston ISD - closed Thursday

Fruitvale ISD - closed Thursday

Gilmer ISD - closed Thursday

Gladewater ISD - closed Thursday

Grace Community School - closed Thursday

Grand Saline ISD - closed Thursday

Harleton ISD - closed Thursday

Harmony ISD - closed Thursday

Hawkins ISD - closed Thursday

Henderson ISD - closed Thursday

Jacksonville ISD - closed Thursday

Kerens ISD - closed through Friday

Kilgore College - closed through Friday

Kilgore ISD - closed through Friday

LaPoynor ISD - closed Thursday

Leadership Academy - Tyler - closed through Friday

Leverett's Chapel ISD - closed Thursday

Lindale ISD - campuses closed Thursday, all classes will be virtual

Mabank ISD - closed Thursday

Marshall ISD - closed Thursday

Martin's Mill ISD - closed Thursday

Mineola ISD - closed Thursday

Mt Pleasant ISD - closed Thursday

Murchison ISD - closed Thursday

Neches ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12:30 p.m.

New Diana ISD - closed Thursday

Ore City ISD - closed Thursday

Overton ISD - closed Thursday

Panola College - online classes through Friday

Pine Tree ISD - closed Thursday

Pittsburg ISD - closed Thursday

Quitman ISD - closed Thursday

Rains ISD - closed Thursday

Rusk ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12n

Sabine ISD - closed Thursday

Slocum ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 1 p.m.

Spring Hill ISD - closed Thursday

Sulphur Springs ISD - closed Thursday

Texas College - campus closed Thursday, all classes virtual

Trinidad ISD - closed through Friday

Trinity Valley Community College - closed through Friday

Troup ISD - closed Thursday

Tyler ISD - closed Thursday

Tyler Junior College - closed Thursday

Union Hill ISD - closed Thursday

UT Tyler - Thursday classes will begin at 12n

Van ISD - closed Thursday

West Rusk CCISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with an early release at 1:30 p.m.

Westwood ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with an early release at 1 p.m.

Whitehouse ISD - closed Thursday

White Oak ISD - closed Thursday

Wills Point ISD - closed Thursday

Winnsboro ISD - closed Thursday

Winona ISD - closed Thursday

Yantis ISD - closed Thursday

Clicking on any school district name will take you to the official school district announcement along with any updates they may announce in regards to Friday classes unless already noted.

Last updated 02.03.22 @ 06:57

