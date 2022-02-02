East Texas School Districts Cancel Or Delay Classes Because Of Winter Storm
February is definitely our 'winter weather' month here in East Texas, especially the past year or so. The major cold front that is scheduled to move through tonight and bring with it some winter weather is causing local school districts to either delay the start of classes or cancel them altogether.
The forecast is calling for rain and freezing rain along with the possibility of sleet and snow. That precipitation falling on our East Texas roads can create some dangerous travel conditions so school districts have taken the following action when it comes to classes for Thursday and Friday.
Here is a list of closures or delays that have been announced by East Texas school districts:
Alba-Golden ISD - closed through Friday
Alto ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12:30 p.m.
Arp ISD - closed Thursday
Athens ISD - closed through Friday
Big Sandy ISD - closed Thursday
Bishop T.K. Gorman - closed Thursday
Cayuga ISD - closed Thursday
Brownsboro ISD - closed Thursday
Bullard ISD - closed Thursday
Canton ISD - closed Thursday
Chapel Hill ISD (Smith County) - closed Thursday
Chapel Hill ISD (Titus County) - closed Thursday
Crockett ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12n
Cross Roads ISD - closed Thursday
Cumberland Academy - Tyler - closed through Friday
Elkhart ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12n
Eustace ISD - closed Thursday
Frankston ISD - closed Thursday
Fruitvale ISD - closed Thursday
Gilmer ISD - closed Thursday
Gladewater ISD - closed Thursday
Grace Community School - closed Thursday
Grand Saline ISD - closed Thursday
Harleton ISD - closed Thursday
Harmony ISD - closed Thursday
Hawkins ISD - closed Thursday
Henderson ISD - closed Thursday
Jacksonville ISD - closed Thursday
Kerens ISD - closed through Friday
Kilgore College - closed through Friday
Kilgore ISD - closed through Friday
LaPoynor ISD - closed Thursday
Leadership Academy - Tyler - closed through Friday
Leverett's Chapel ISD - closed Thursday
Lindale ISD - campuses closed Thursday, all classes will be virtual
Mabank ISD - closed Thursday
Marshall ISD - closed Thursday
Martin's Mill ISD - closed Thursday
Mineola ISD - closed Thursday
Mt Pleasant ISD - closed Thursday
Murchison ISD - closed Thursday
Neches ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12:30 p.m.
New Diana ISD - closed Thursday
Ore City ISD - closed Thursday
Overton ISD - closed Thursday
Panola College - online classes through Friday
Pine Tree ISD - closed Thursday
Pittsburg ISD - closed Thursday
Quitman ISD - closed Thursday
Rains ISD - closed Thursday
Rusk ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 12n
Sabine ISD - closed Thursday
Slocum ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with early release at 1 p.m.
Spring Hill ISD - closed Thursday
Sulphur Springs ISD - closed Thursday
Texas College - campus closed Thursday, all classes virtual
Trinidad ISD - closed through Friday
Trinity Valley Community College - closed through Friday
Troup ISD - closed Thursday
Tyler ISD - closed Thursday
Tyler Junior College - closed Thursday
Union Hill ISD - closed Thursday
UT Tyler - Thursday classes will begin at 12n
Van ISD - closed Thursday
West Rusk CCISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with an early release at 1:30 p.m.
Westwood ISD - will have classes Thursday as normal with an early release at 1 p.m.
Whitehouse ISD - closed Thursday
White Oak ISD - closed Thursday
Wills Point ISD - closed Thursday
Winnsboro ISD - closed Thursday
Winona ISD - closed Thursday
Yantis ISD - closed Thursday
Clicking on any school district name will take you to the official school district announcement along with any updates they may announce in regards to Friday classes unless already noted.
Last updated 02.03.22 @ 06:57