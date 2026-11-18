East Texas towns have plenty of personality, and we're putting those personalities to the test with a fun comparison. What if local communities were items in a Texas emergency kit? From the must-have essentials to the supplies you never expect to need, see which towns make the list.

In Texas, we know we need to be prepared for just about anything. And for the most part, Texans are resourceful people who can face whatever challenges come our way.

The Essential Supplies Every Texas Emergency Kit Needs

But it's always better to be prepared before you need to be. That's why having an emergency kit ready to go is such a good idea. You never know what the weather might throw our way, and the last thing you want is to be scrambling around the house looking for supplies when you should already be prepared.

Of course, you can always count on East Texas towns to rise to the occasion. That got me thinking: What if East Texas towns were items in a Texas emergency kit?

READ MORE: Texans Should Have These 10 Things On Hand For An Emergency

Which East Texas Town Is the Most Important Item?

Think about it. Every good emergency kit needs a little bit of everything. You need the essentials, a few things you might not expect to use and something dependable you can count on when things go sideways.

And honestly, that's not a bad way to describe the different towns across East Texas. Every community has its own personality, and each one brings something different to the table.

Now, hopefully, you never have to open that emergency kit. But it's always nice knowing it's there and ready when you need it.

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What East Texas Town Would You Add to the Kit?

As always, this is just for fun. Some of these comparisons might be a little ridiculous, but that's part of the fun. If you think I got your hometown all wrong or have a better suggestion, I'd love to hear it. Send me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

All right, let's check those supplies and see which East Texas towns belong in our Texas emergency kit!

If East Texas Towns Were Items in a Texas Emergency Kit 🤠🌪️ Because when Texas weather gets unpredictable, you better have a little bit of everything ready to go! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins