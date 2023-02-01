For longtime Dallas Cowboys fans, it was a pleasure to watch Emmitt Smith play. He had this combination of speed and power that not many then, or now, could match. Its really no surprise that he is the National Football League's all time leading rusher with 18,355 yards and also holds the record of most rushing touchdowns at 164. He did spend his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals but we don't hold that against him. Recently, Smith sat down with Insider and shared some of his favorite restaurants around Dallas, Texas.

Emmitt Smith

Just about every NFL running back has an admiration for Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith. Smith had no problems running over a middle linebacker or sprinting by a diving cornerback trying to make a tackle. Emmitt has also enjoyed stopping by practices or games since his retirement to cheer his team on or offer some encouragement to the current players.

Emmitt Smith's time in Dallas has also allowed him to try the many great restaurants in the city. In a recent interview with Insider, Emmitt shared his favorite barbecue, steak and night out stops.

Barbecue

Emmitt's favorite barbecue stop is Cattleack Barbecue. The only catch with trying this barbecue joint is that they are only open Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month. It truly is appointment dining for Cattleack Barbecue.

You can order your meats by the pound, in a sandwich or get a combination of meats on their platters. Their sides sound pretty good, too, with Burnet End Beans, Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese, Cheesy Chipotle Corn and other tasty options. See their full menu at cattleackbbq.com if you want to make a visit some time.

Date Night

If you are looking for a special night out with your significant other, Emmitt Smith also has a favorite Dallas stop, Nick & Sam's. You will need to drop a tax refund for a night out here, though. Their menu does not include the prices of their steak online which means that its certainly a high end steak you'll be eating.

Another spot Emmitt suggested was Monarch in downtown Dallas. Drinks will cost you as some are $20 a pop and pasta and steak dishes for around the $50 price point. If you're feeling extra frisky with your money, you can order the Live Alaskan King Crab for, gulp, $1,000.

So there you go, if you want to eat barbecue or have a night out like Emmitt Smith, those are the spots to do it. Bon appetit.

