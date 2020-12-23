Ed Moore, Former Tyler City Councilman, Has Died

The entire City of Tyler and East Texas is in mourning today after we received the sad news on the passing of a civic leader, activist, lifelong resident and community servant.

According to KLTV, former Tyler City Councilman Ed Moore passed away on Monday.

Moore spent four decades working for Goodyear and was elected to serve on the United Steel Workers executive board for 12 consecutive years. He was the first African American to achieve the titles of Vice President and President of the USW, serving repeating terms in the executive office spanning over a 26-year period.

After his retirement, Ed began serving the community through volunteerism and activism. He was appointed by 2 different Tyler mayors to the Half-Cent Sales Tax Board where he successfully in oversaw construction of the Tyler Glass Recreation Center and the Earl Campbell Parkway. Moore also worked with Tyler Parks and Recreation Department to convert the Woldert Park baseball field into a football field. The Woldert Park baseball field now carries his name.

Moore also successfully got the city to rename Lincoln Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the addition of two turning lanes from Loop 323 onto Highway 69 North.

In 2013, Moore was elected as Tyler City Councilman for District 3 Northwest and served as Mayor Pro Tem for the 2014-2015 term. He served on many committees and boards during his tenure as well loved throughout the city as a little league basketball, baseball and football coach.

A lifelong resident of Tyler who graduated from Emmett Scott High School and attended Tyler Junior College, Mr. Moore leaves behind his wife Lilian Jean, 2 children and 3 grandchildren.

We extend our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to The Moore family.