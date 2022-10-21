Famed Ghost Hunter Has Fascinating Original Artwork – See it Now

What can you say about Ed and Lorraine Warren and their ghost hunting ability that hasn't already been said? Not a lot, that is for sure, but here is one very interesting fact about the specter-summoning couple is that Ed was an artist and not a bad one at all.

Perhaps you've seen a documentary on the Travel Channel about the Warrens and Ed's affinity for painting was one of the highlights. According to the Travel Channel, the Warrens used that skill in their career in paranormal investigations...

Ed Warren was a fine arts painter. The couple used his painting skills as a way to gain entry into houses they wanted to investigate. They would research houses they believed to be haunted, then drive to the house. After Ed painted the house, he would hand the painting to Lorraine. She would knock on the door and offer the homeowners the painting as their ticket into the house. Once she struck up a conversation with the homeowner, they would learn more about the property and hauntings. This process was how their investigative career began.

That is a cool bit of trivia for the ghost-hunting fan and speaking of fun, the whole Ed Warren being an artist is not lost on the people of Milford, CT. They have something called the "Brews & Boos: Haunted Paint & Sip" thing going on put on by Spirits of Milford Ghost Walk where they are recreating a painting by Ed. Painting and beer sound like a good, fun time. You can find out more about it right here.

Right now, let's take a journey through Tony Spera's barn and see some of Ed Warren's paintings.